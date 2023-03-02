Fort Loramie cancels check from Russia Mar 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fort Loramie handed Russia a tough 57-42 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game.Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 15-6 margin over Russia after the first quarter.The Raiders trimmed the margin to make it 27-22 at the intermission.Fort Loramie jumped to a 42-35 lead heading into the final quarter.The Redskins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-7 advantage in the frame.Last season, Fort Loramie and Russia faced off on Jan. 6, 2022 at Russia High School. For results, click here.In recent action on Feb. 25, Russia faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian . For more, click here. Fort Loramie took on Covington on Feb. 25 at Fort Loramie High School. For results, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Russia High School Fort Loramie High School Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems The Economy Journalism Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Mansfield Sr., Lex, Shelby, Crestview, Lucas, Col. Crawford ready for district tourney Event Announcements Mar 3 Storybook Trail Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event