Hillsboro posted a narrow 44-42 win over Greenfield McClain in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Hillsboro opened with a 13-9 advantage over Greenfield McClain through the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 24-16 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Greenfield McClain made it 34-31.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 11-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Greenfield McClain faced off against Waverly and Hillsboro took on Sabina East Clinton on Dec. 16 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

