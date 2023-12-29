Bluffton topped Kenton 47-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bluffton High on Dec. 28.

Last season, Bluffton and Kenton squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Bluffton faced off against Defiance and Kenton took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 19 at Kenton High School.

