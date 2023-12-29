Kalida grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Archbold in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Kalida darted in front of Archbold 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks trimmed the margin to make it 22-18 at the intermission.

Kalida jumped to a 33-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Kalida and Archbold faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Archbold faced off against Napoleon and Kalida took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 23 at Kalida High School.

