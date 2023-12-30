Sherwood Fairview controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-40 win against Stryker for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Sherwood Fairview moved in front of Stryker 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Apaches fought to a 25-19 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Sherwood Fairview stormed to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Apaches held on with a 16-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Stryker faced off against Hicksville.

