Greenville rolled past Fairborn for a comfortable 55-24 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 30.

Greenville thundered in front of Fairborn 19-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Green Wave’s shooting breathed fire in front for a 36-8 lead over the Skyhawks at the half.

Greenville thundered to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Green Wave chalked up this decision in spite of the Skyhawks’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Greenville faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn took on Monroe on Dec. 18 at Monroe High School.

