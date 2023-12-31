Millersburg West Holmes posted a narrow 44-37 win over Mt. Vernon during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 30.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 19-10 lead over Millersburg West Holmes at the end of the first quarter.

The Knights and the Yellow Jackets dueled to a draw at 21-21 with the third quarter looming.

Millersburg West Holmes moved to a 38-35 bulge over Mt. Vernon as the final quarter began.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-2 edge.

