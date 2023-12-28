Belmont Union Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-11 win over St. Clairsville for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 27.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and St. Clairsville squared off on Dec. 12, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, St. Clairsville faced off against Martins Ferry and Belmont Union Local took on Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 21 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.