Maria Stein Marion Local topped Fort Recovery 39-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Fort Recovery faced off against St. Marys and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Toledo Notre Dame on Dec. 23 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.