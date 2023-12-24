McComb handed Fort Jennings a tough 65-47 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

McComb moved in front of Fort Jennings 18-8 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Musketeers climbed back to within 27-22.

McComb jumped to a 43-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-17 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Fort Jennings faced off against Convoy Crestview and McComb took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Dec. 16 at McComb High School.

