Washington Court House Washington finally found a way to top Mowrystown Whiteoak 37-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Washington Court House Washington a 10-6 lead over Mowrystown Whiteoak.

The Blue Lions fought to a 19-12 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Mowrystown Whiteoak tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-25 in the third quarter.

The Blue Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Wilmington and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Dec. 20 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

