Houston dismissed Bradford by a 65-29 count during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Houston moved in front of Bradford 18-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 35-13 lead over the Railroaders at the intermission.

Houston pulled to a 53-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Houston faced off against Botkins and Bradford took on Ansonia on Dec. 21 at Bradford High School.

