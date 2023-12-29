Bellaire finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 59-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wintersville Indian Creek, as it began with a 15-14 edge over Bellaire through the end of the first quarter.

The Big Reds’ offense jumped in front for a 27-25 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Bellaire darted to a 42-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Reds held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Belmont Union Local and Bellaire took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 21 at Bellaire High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.