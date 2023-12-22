Windham recorded a big victory over Middlefield Cardinal 71-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Windham opened with a 17-10 advantage over Middlefield Cardinal through the first quarter.

The Bombers registered a 30-22 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Windham steamrolled to a 55-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bombers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 11, Windham faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Middlefield Cardinal took on Mantua Crestwood on Dec. 12 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

