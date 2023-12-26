Arlington topped Fort Jennings 42-37 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 26.

Fort Jennings showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-10 advantage over Arlington as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Musketeers with a 23-20 lead over the Red Devils heading into the second quarter.

Fort Jennings enjoyed a 34-29 lead over Arlington to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 13-3 rally, but the Red Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Fort Jennings faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Arlington took on Dola Hardin Northern on Dec. 16 at Arlington High School.

