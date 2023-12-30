Canfield South Range finally found a way to top New Middletown Springfield Local 40-37 at New Middletown Springfield Local High on Dec. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Canfield South Range faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Mineral Ridge and Canfield South Range took on Rootstown on Dec. 23 at Canfield South Range High School.

