OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 27, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary records thin win against Youngstown Ursuline

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary posted a narrow 44-41 win over Youngstown Ursuline on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Akron St Vincent – St Mary faced off against Canton McKinley.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe crushes Union City Mississinawa Valley

Arcanum Franklin Monroe scored early and often to roll over Union City Mississinawa Valley 71-49 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

The last time Arcanum Franklin Monroe and Union City Mississinawa Valley played in a 54-43 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on New Paris National Trail on Dec. 19 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Asheville dominates Coal Grove in convincing showing

Asheville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Coal Grove 78-55 Wednesday at Asheville High on Dec. 27 in North Carolina boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Coal Grove faced off against Portsmouth.

Ashland Crestview edges past Kalida in tough test

Ashland Crestview finally found a way to top Kalida 46-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Kalida faced off against Antwerp.

Ashville Teays Valley overcomes Grove City Central Crossing

Ashville Teays Valley eventually beat Grove City Central Crossing 52-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Ashville Teays Valley squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Pickerington Central and Ashville Teays Valley took on Circleville on Dec. 22 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

Atwater Waterloo overwhelms Leetonia

Atwater Waterloo recorded a big victory over Leetonia 60-39 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Atwater Waterloo faced off against Lowellville and Leetonia took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 22 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Avon Lake pushes over Alliance Marlington

Avon Lake notched a win against Alliance Marlington 77-61 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Alliance Marlington faced off against Ravenna.

Baltimore Liberty Union delivers statement win over Lancaster Fisher

Baltimore Liberty Union dominated from start to finish in an imposing 77-42 win over Lancaster Fisher for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Baltimore Liberty Union a 26-18 lead over Lancaster Fisher.

The Lions opened a slim 37-23 gap over the Irish at the half.

Baltimore Liberty Union jumped to a 51-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 26-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Lancaster Fisher took on Groveport Madison Christian on Dec. 23 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Beaumont collects victory over Cincinnati Indian Hill

Beaumont handed Cincinnati Indian Hill a tough 60-50 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cincinnati Indian Hill High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati La Salle.

Beavercreek exhales after close call with West Chester Lakota West

Beavercreek finally found a way to top West Chester Lakota West 76-70 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Beavercreek faced off against Clayton Northmont and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 19 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Beloit West Branch dominates Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown

Beloit West Branch dominated from start to finish in an imposing 75-40 win over Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Beloit West Branch and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown played in a 69-20 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Beloit West Branch faced off against Navarre Fairless and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Dec. 22 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Bowling Green squeezes past Wapakoneta

Bowling Green topped Wapakoneta 37-31 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bowling Green faced off against Napoleon and Wapakoneta took on Lima Perry on Dec. 22 at Lima Perry High School.

Bridgeport carves slim margin over Bowerston Conotton Valley

Bridgeport topped Bowerston Conotton Valley 51-47 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

The last time Bowerston Conotton Valley and Bridgeport played in a 57-49 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bridgeport faced off against Shadyside and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Malvern on Dec. 19 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Carlisle escapes Xenia Legacy Christian in thin win

Carlisle finally found a way to top Xenia Legacy Christian 48-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia Legacy Christian, as it began with a 11-5 edge over Carlisle through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-13 advantage over the Indians at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped a meager margin over Carlisle as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

A 24-8 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Indians’ defeat of the Knights.

Last season, Carlisle and Xenia Legacy Christian faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Carlisle faced off against Eaton and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Dec. 19 at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy.

Cincinnati Moeller prevails over Bradenton Southeast

Cincinnati Moeller dismissed Bradenton Southeast by a 58-21 count at Cincinnati Moeller High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Cincinnati Turpin.

Cincinnati Woodward collects victory over Miami Braddock

Cincinnati Woodward grabbed an 82-68 victory at the expense of Miami Braddock on Dec. 27 in Florida boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Woodward squared off with Lima in a basketball game.

Circleville denies Bainbridge Paint Valley’s challenge

Circleville eventually beat Bainbridge Paint Valley 64-45 at Circleville High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Circleville squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Circleville faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Piketon on Dec. 19 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Circleville Logan Elm narrowly defeats The Plains Athens

Circleville Logan Elm collected a solid win over The Plains Athens in a 49-34 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and The Plains Athens faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, The Plains Athens faced off against Logan and Circleville Logan Elm took on Hilliard Davidson on Dec. 23 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Clayton Northmont routs Troy

It was a tough night for Troy which was overmatched by Clayton Northmont in this 73-45 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Clayton Northmont faced off against Beavercreek and Troy took on Greenville on Dec. 12 at Greenville High School.

Cleveland Heights squeezes past Everett

Cleveland Heights finally found a way to top Everett 75-70 on Dec. 27 in Washington boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 22, Cleveland Heights squared off with Cleveland Heights Lutheran East in a basketball game.

Columbiana Heartland exhales after close call with Richmond Edison

Columbiana Heartland topped Richmond Edison 58-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Columbiana Heartland faced off against Hanoverton United and Richmond Edison took on Salineville Southern Local on Dec. 22 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley rides to cruise-control win over Columbus Whetstone

It was a tough night for Columbus Whetstone which was overmatched by Columbus Bishop Hartley in this 80-29 verdict.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Hartley took on Dover on Dec. 22 at Dover High School.

Columbus Briggs outlasts Columbus Franklin Heights

Columbus Briggs collected a solid win over Columbus Franklin Heights in a 67-50 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbus Briggs faced off against Granville and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Dublin Scioto on Dec. 22 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Columbus Grandview Heights prevails over Cristo Rey Columbus

Columbus Grandview Heights’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cristo Rey Columbus 59-28 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Columbus Grandview Heights faced off against Whitehall-Yearling and Cristo Rey Columbus took on Plain City Shekinah Christian on Dec. 16 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

Columbus St. Charles earns stressful win over Lancaster

Columbus St. Charles posted a narrow 39-37 win over Lancaster in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Lancaster faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Charles took on Newport Central Catholic on Dec. 21 at Columbus St Charles High School.

Convoy Crestview earns stressful win over Kalida

Convoy Crestview topped Kalida 46-41 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Convoy Crestview opened with a 12-9 advantage over Kalida through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 27-18 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Kalida climbed back to within 35-30.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-41.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Kalida faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Kalida faced off against Antwerp and Convoy Crestview took on Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Cortland Lakeview overcomes Cortland Maplewood in seat-squirming affair

Cortland Lakeview finally found a way to top Cortland Maplewood 57-54 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cortland Lakeview High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Poland Seminary and Cortland Maplewood took on Brookfield on Dec. 22 at Brookfield High School.

Coshocton tops West Lafayette Ridgewood in extra frame

Coshocton topped West Lafayette Ridgewood in a 62-58 overtime thriller in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Coshocton a 25-23 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Redskins opened a thin 30-28 gap over the Generals at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Coshocton and West Lafayette Ridgewood locked in a 46-46 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Redskins and the Generals locked in a 54-54 stalemate.

Coshocton got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-4 edge.

The last time West Lafayette Ridgewood and Coshocton played in a 70-51 game on Feb. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Coshocton took on New Lexington on Dec. 15 at New Lexington High School.

Dayton Carroll earns narrow win over Dandridge Jefferson County

Dayton Carroll finally found a way to top Dandridge Jefferson County 56-50 at Dandridge Jefferson County High on Dec. 27 in Tennessee boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Dayton Carroll faced off against Wilmington.

Delaware dominates Mt. Vernon

It was a tough night for Mt. Vernon which was overmatched by Delaware in this 74-38 verdict.

Last season, Delaware and Mt Vernon faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Mt Vernon faced off against Millersburg West Holmes and Delaware took on Westerville South on Dec. 22 at Westerville South High School.

Delphos St. John’s takes down Delphos Jefferson

Delphos St. John’s dismissed Delphos Jefferson by a 73-45 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Rockford Parkway and Delphos St. John’s took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 22 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Dover denies Dalton’s challenge

Dover eventually beat Dalton 58-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Dover faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Dalton took on Canton South on Dec. 16 at Canton South High School.

Dublin Coffman earns solid win over Columbus Beechcroft

Dublin Coffman grabbed a 73-57 victory at the expense of Columbus Beechcroft on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Columbus Beechcroft played in a 76-38 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Columbus Beechcroft faced off against Columbus East and Dublin Coffman took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Dec. 22 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

Dublin Scioto bests Columbus Marion-Franklin

Dublin Scioto rolled past Columbus Marion-Franklin for a comfortable 61-32 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Dublin Scioto faced off against Dublin Jerome and Columbus Marion-Franklin took on Columbus South on Dec. 19 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

Elida thwarts Lima Perry’s quest

Elida eventually beat Lima Perry 54-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Elida and Lima Perry played in a 65-44 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lima Perry faced off against Wapakoneta and Elida took on Kenton on Dec. 15 at Kenton High School.

Erie Cathedral Prep earns solid win over Austintown-Fitch

Erie Cathedral Prep notched a win against Austintown-Fitch 69-58 in a Pennsylvania boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Erie Cathedral Prep and Austintown-Fitch squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Austintown-Fitch faced off against Hermitage Hickory.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill survives for narrow win over Cincinnati Aiken

Fayetteville Starrs Mill topped Cincinnati Aiken 65-61 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Taylor Mill Scott in a basketball game.

Felicity-Franklin Local overwhelms Mt. Olivet Robertson County

Felicity-Franklin Local dismissed Mt. Olivet Robertson County by a 75-18 count on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Felicity-Franklin Local faced off against Manchester.

Fostoria holds off Northwood

Fostoria posted a narrow 62-57 win over Northwood in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fostoria faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Northwood took on Millbury Lake on Dec. 20 at Northwood High School.

Frankfort Adena overwhelms Greenfield McClain

Frankfort Adena raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-27 win over Greenfield McClain in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Greenfield McClain and Frankfort Adena played in a 48-40 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Greenfield McClain faced off against Hillsboro and Frankfort Adena took on Columbus West on Dec. 23 at Columbus West.

Fredericktown slips past Bellville Clear Fork

Fredericktown topped Bellville Clear Fork 53-52 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Fredericktown played in a 67-61 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Fredericktown faced off against Gahanna Columbus.

Galloway Westland slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Galloway Westland posted a narrow 67-63 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Galloway Westland took on Columbus Independence on Dec. 23 at Columbus Independence High School.

Gibsonburg tops Bloomdale Elmwood

Gibsonburg recorded a big victory over Bloomdale Elmwood 62-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

The last time Bloomdale Elmwood and Gibsonburg played in a 53-52 game on Dec. 28, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Liberty Center and Gibsonburg took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Dec. 22 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley escapes Massillon Perry in thin win

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley posted a narrow 54-46 win over Massillon Perry for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Massillon Perry High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Massillon Perry faced off against Uniontown Green and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on New Concord John Glenn on Dec. 22 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Goshen overcomes Jackson City

Goshen collected a solid win over Jackson City in a 72-58 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Goshen faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont.

Harrison slips past Cleves Taylor

Harrison topped Cleves Taylor 58-52 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Cleves Taylor faced off against Lawrenceburg and Harrison took on Milford on Dec. 20 at Harrison High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace slips past Woodburn Woodlan

Haviland Wayne Trace finally found a way to top Woodburn Woodlan 57-53 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Woodburn Woodlan squared off on Dec. 26, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Recently on Dec. 23, Haviland Wayne Trace squared off with Ligonier West Noble in a basketball game.

Hebron Lakewood escapes Zanesville West Muskingum in thin win

Hebron Lakewood topped Zanesville West Muskingum 43-39 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against HSA Columbus and Hebron Lakewood took on Cleveland John Marshall on Dec. 22 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Hubbard squeezes past New Middletown Springfield Local

Hubbard finally found a way to top New Middletown Springfield Local 52-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Hubbard faced off on Dec. 30, 2021 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Columbiana and Hubbard took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 22 at Canfield South Range High School.

Jackson sprints past Chillicothe Zane Trace

Jackson eventually beat Chillicothe Zane Trace 50-36 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Frankfort Adena and Jackson took on Chillicothe on Dec. 23 at Jackson High School.

Johnstown exhales after close call with Columbus West

Johnstown posted a narrow 58-55 win over Columbus West at Johnstown on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Johnstown faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Columbus West took on Frankfort Adena on Dec. 23 at Columbus West.

Johnstown Northridge grinds out close victory over Columbus Bishop Watterson

Johnstown Northridge topped Columbus Bishop Watterson 44-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Johnstown Northridge squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Lancaster and Johnstown Northridge took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Dec. 22 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East pushes over Zephyrhills

Liberty Township Lakota East grabbed a 49-32 victory at the expense of Zephyrhills for a Florida boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Liberty Township Lakota East squared off with Middletown in a basketball game.

Lisbon thwarts Tampa Chamberlain’s quest

Lisbon collected a solid win over Tampa Chamberlain in a 65-51 verdict on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 15, Lisbon squared off with Leetonia in a basketball game.

Lore City Buckeye Trail overcomes Barnesville in seat-squirming affair

Lore City Buckeye Trail topped Barnesville 61-56 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

The last time Lore City Buckeye Trail and Barnesville played in a 56-53 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Barnesville took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 22 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

Louisville sprints past Tallmadge

Louisville knocked off Tallmadge 49-35 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Tallmadge faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Louisville took on Jacksonville Raines on Dec. 22 at Jacksonville Raines High School.

Loveland escapes North Ridgeville in thin win

Loveland topped North Ridgeville 74-72 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 15, Loveland squared off with Cincinnati Anderson in a basketball game.

Lyndhurst Brush crushes Cleveland John Marshall

Lyndhurst Brush raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 71-47 win over Cleveland John Marshall at Lyndhurst Brush High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Lyndhurst Brush and Cleveland John Marshall faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Warrensville Heights and Cleveland John Marshall took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 22 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

Madison records thin win against Chesterland West Geauga

Madison finally found a way to top Chesterland West Geauga 63-55 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Madison faced off against Perry and Chesterland West Geauga took on Eastlake North on Dec. 23 at Eastlake North High School.

Madison Bob Jones earns stressful win over Trotwood-Madison

Madison Bob Jones topped Trotwood-Madison 63-56 in a tough tilt in an Alabama boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 16, Trotwood-Madison squared off with Cincinnati Taft in a basketball game.

Marion Harding sets early tone to dominate Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Marion Harding scored early and often in a 61-33 win over Orlando Lake Buena Vista for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Marion Harding faced off against Marysville.

Marion Pleasant outlasts Cardington-Lincoln

Marion Pleasant grabbed a 60-46 victory at the expense of Cardington-Lincoln for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Cardington High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Danville and Marion Pleasant took on Galion on Dec. 23 at Marion Pleasant High School.

Mars exhales after close call with Cincinnati McNicholas

Mars finally found a way to top Cincinnati McNicholas 75-70 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

Last season, Mars and Cincinnati McNicholas faced off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Covington.

Mason defeats Naples Golden Gate

Mason unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Naples Golden Gate 77-49 Wednesday in Florida boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Mason squared off with Cincinnati Princeton in a basketball game.

Massillon posts win at Canal Fulton Northwest’s expense

Massillon handed Canal Fulton Northwest a tough 102-85 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Massillon squared off with Warren Harding in a basketball game.

Massillon Jackson darts by Land O’ Lakes

Massillon Jackson dismissed Land O’ Lakes by a 69-33 count on Dec. 27 in Florida boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 22, Massillon Jackson squared off with Canton GlenOak in a basketball game.

McComb carves slim margin over Dola Hardin Northern

McComb topped Dola Hardin Northern 46-43 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, McComb and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Dec. 21, 2022 at McComb High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against Sycamore Mohawk and McComb took on Vanlue on Dec. 15 at McComb High School.

Miami Belen Jesuit denies Cincinnati Purcell Marian’s challenge

Miami Belen Jesuit grabbed a 60-49 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Purcell Marian in Florida boys basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against St Bernard Roger Bacon.

Miamisburg overwhelms Xenia

Miamisburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-53 win over Xenia for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Xenia High on Dec. 27.

Last season, Miamisburg and Xenia squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Miamisburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Xenia faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Miamisburg took on Springfield on Dec. 22 at Springfield High School.

Millbury Lake edges past Oak Harbor in tough test

Millbury Lake finally found a way to top Oak Harbor 74-70 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Millbury Lake opened with a 25-21 advantage over Oak Harbor through the first quarter.

The Flyers registered a 40-31 advantage at half over the Rockets.

Oak Harbor came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Millbury Lake 48-46.

The Flyers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rockets.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake squared off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Oak Harbor faced off against Pemberville Eastwood and Millbury Lake took on Maumee on Dec. 22 at Millbury Lake High School.

Minford collects victory over Williamsport Westfall

Minford knocked off Williamsport Westfall 68-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Minford took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Dec. 22 at Minford High School.

Morral Ridgedale pockets slim win over North Lewisburg Triad

Morral Ridgedale topped North Lewisburg Triad 54-52 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 15, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Morral Ridgedale took on North Baltimore on Dec. 22 at North Baltimore High School.

New Bremen overcomes Celina

New Bremen knocked off Celina 57-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Celina High on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave New Bremen a 15-10 lead over Celina.

The Cardinals’ shooting jumped in front for a 32-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

New Bremen steamrolled to a 44-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 17-13 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time New Bremen and Celina played in a 40-30 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Celina faced off against Versailles and New Bremen took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 16 at Fort Loramie High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf tops Canton Central Catholic

Ottawa-Glandorf controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-39 win against Canton Central Catholic for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Dec. 27.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 13-9 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Titans opened a slim 34-21 gap over the Crusaders at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf pulled to a 52-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Canton Central Catholic took on Mogadore on Dec. 16 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Parkersburg escapes close call with Vincent Warren

Parkersburg topped Vincent Warren 74-72 in a tough tilt at Vincent Warren High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Vincent Warren showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 26-22 advantage over Parkersburg as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard blinked a 29-29 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Parkersburg jumped in front of Vincent Warren 52-51 to begin the final quarter.

The Big Reds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-21 edge.

Recently on Dec. 22, Vincent Warren squared off with Cambridge in a basketball game.

Ripley RULH tops Maysville St. Patrick

Ripley RULH unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maysville St. Patrick 64-36 Wednesday for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

Last season, Ripley RULH and Maysville St Patrick squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Ripley RULH High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ripley RULH faced off against Chillicothe Huntington.

Rockford Parkway narrowly defeats Centerburg

Rockford Parkway pushed past Centerburg for a 56-44 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Rockford Parkway faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Centerburg took on Mt Gilead on Dec. 22 at Centerburg High School.

Shadyside survives overtime against Sarahsville Shenandoah

Shadyside took full advantage of overtime to defeat Sarahsville Shenandoah 73-67 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Shadyside and Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Barnesville and Shadyside took on Bridgeport on Dec. 22 at Bridgeport High School.

Sharon grinds out close victory over Warren Harding

Sharon finally found a way to top Warren Harding 65-63 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

Warren Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Sharon as the first quarter ended.

The Raiders got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 40-24 margin over the Tigers at halftime.

Warren Harding moved a meager margin over Sharon as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Tigers pulled off a stirring 26-13 fourth quarter to trip the Raiders.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warren Harding faced off against Massillon.

Sherwood Fairview earns stressful win over Fayette

Sherwood Fairview topped Fayette 55-47 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Sherwood Fairview opened with a 15-11 advantage over Fayette through the first quarter.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 27-22 advantage over the Apaches at the end of the second quarter.

Fayette darted a close margin over Sherwood Fairview as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Apaches fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Eagles.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Archbold and Fayette took on Morenci on Dec. 22 at Morenci High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge rides to cruise-control win over Bellefontaine Logan

Springfield Kenton Ridge recorded a big victory over Bellefontaine Logan 69-25 on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Bellefontaine Logan faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on London on Dec. 22 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

St. Henry claims victory against Maria Stein Marion Local

St. Henry pushed past Maria Stein Marion Local for a 76-66 win on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry played in a 59-50 game on March 3, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against St. Marys and St. Henry took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 19 at St. Henry.

Weirton Weir falls to Steubenville in OT

Steubenville used overtime to slip past Weirton Weir 68-67 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Weirton Weir showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-12 advantage over Steubenville as the first quarter ended.

The Red Riders moved a thin margin over the Big Red as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Steubenville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-43 lead over Weirton Weir.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Big Red and the Red Riders locked in a 59-59 stalemate.

Steubenville held on with a 9-8 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Steubenville and Weirton Weir played in a 68-64 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Steubenville faced off against Wellsburg Brooke and Weirton Weir took on East Liverpool on Dec. 19 at East Liverpool High School.

Toledo Bowsher outlasts Clyde in overtime classic

Toledo Bowsher used overtime to slip past Clyde 80-76 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf.

Toledo Emmanuel Christian tacks win on Marion Elgin

Toledo Emmanuel Christian earned a convincing 92-38 win over Marion Elgin in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Marion Elgin faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Toledo Emmanuel Christian took on Medina on Dec. 21 at Toledo Emmanuel Christian School.

Brookville comes up short in matchup with Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day handed Brookville a tough 59-41 loss for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Brookville High on Dec. 27.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day opened with a 12-7 advantage over Brookville through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 24-15 half margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Brookville fought to within 37-33.

The Hawks got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Brookville faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 16 at Toledo Christian School.

Twinsburg narrowly defeats Mayfield

Twinsburg notched a win against Mayfield 62-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Twinsburg and Mayfield played in a 64-57 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Mayfield faced off against Richfield Revere.

Upper Arlington posts win at Groveport Madison’s expense

Upper Arlington eventually beat Groveport Madison 54-39 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Upper Arlington High on Dec. 27.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Groveport Madison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Upper Arlington faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Groveport Madison took on Canal Winchester on Dec. 16 at Canal Winchester High School.

Upper Sandusky earns solid win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Upper Sandusky handed Mt. Blanchard Riverdale a tough 52-37 loss during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

Upper Sandusky jumped in front of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 25-16 half margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Upper Sandusky darted to a 35-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams held on with a 17-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Versailles dominates Greenville

Versailles raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-29 win over Greenville in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

The first quarter gave Versailles a 15-10 lead over Greenville.

The Tigers registered a 22-12 advantage at half over the Green Wave.

Versailles thundered to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 19-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Greenville faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Versailles faced off against Fort Loramie and Greenville took on Riverside Stebbins on Dec. 19 at Greenville High School.

Warsaw River View survives for narrow win over Newcomerstown

Warsaw River View finally found a way to top Newcomerstown 62-55 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

The start wasn’t the problem for Newcomerstown, as it began with a 21-16 edge over Warsaw River View through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Trojans controlled the pace, taking a 33-27 lead into halftime.

Newcomerstown darted a close margin over Warsaw River View as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Black Bears pulled off a stirring 17-9 final quarter to trip the Trojans.

Last season, Warsaw River View and Newcomerstown faced off on Dec. 29, 2021 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warsaw River View faced off against New Lexington and Newcomerstown took on East Canton on Dec. 22 at East Canton High School.

West Salem Northwestern exhales after close call with Strasburg

West Salem Northwestern topped Strasburg 68-60 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Strasburg squared off with Malvern in a basketball game.

Wintersville Indian Creek barely beats Uhrichsville Claymont

Wintersville Indian Creek posted a narrow 44-40 win over Uhrichsville Claymont in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

The last time Wintersville Indian Creek and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 66-53 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 22 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Thomas Worthington carves slim margin over Hebron Conner

Thomas Worthington posted a narrow 61-58 win over Hebron Conner on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Thomas Worthington faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Hebron Conner took on Cincinnati Aiken on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

Zanesville comes from behind to stop Duncan Falls Philo

Zanesville dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 67-38 win over Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Zanesville faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo took on Hebron Lakewood on Dec. 22 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans tacks win on Steubenville Catholic Central

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Steubenville Catholic Central 76-44 Wednesday at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Dec. 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Bridgeport and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Columbus Tree of Life Christian on Dec. 21 at Columbus Tree of Life Christian School.

