Shadyside finally found a way to top Bridgeport 58-50 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Last season, Shadyside and Bridgeport squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bridgeport faced off against Richmond Edison and Shadyside took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 15 at Shadyside High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.