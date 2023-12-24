Eastlake North earned a convincing 85-60 win over Chesterland West Geauga during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 23.

Eastlake North jumped in front of Chesterland West Geauga 22-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Rangers fought to a 45-32 halftime margin at the Wolverines’ expense.

Eastlake North thundered to a 67-48 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-12 edge.

Last season, Eastlake North and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Eastlake North faced off against Euclid and Chesterland West Geauga took on Chagrin Falls on Dec. 13 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

