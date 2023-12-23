Barnesville notched a win against Sarahsville Shenandoah 54-36 in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 22.

Barnesville opened with a 23-6 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ shooting breathed fire in front for a 33-13 lead over the Zeps at the intermission.

Barnesville roared to a 44-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Zeps rallied with a 14-10 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Shamrocks prevailed.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Barnesville squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sarahsville Shenandoah faced off against Hannibal River and Barnesville took on Bellaire on Dec. 15 at Bellaire High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.