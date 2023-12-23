Baltimore Liberty Union dominated Amanda-Clearcreek 70-36 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Baltimore Liberty Union a 27-12 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Lions opened a mammoth 41-24 gap over the Aces at halftime.

Baltimore Liberty Union jumped to a 60-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 10-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Baltimore Liberty Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 52-31 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Circleville Logan Elm on Dec. 16 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

