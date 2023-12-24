Dublin Scioto notched a win against Dublin Jerome 56-46 on Dec. 23 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Dublin Scioto squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Dublin Jerome faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Scioto took on Hilliard Darby on Dec. 16 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

