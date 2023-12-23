Cincinnati Moeller left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Turpin from start to finish for a 68-46 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Turpin took on Milford on Dec. 12 at Milford High School.

