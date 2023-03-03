Maria Stein Marion Local lassos St. Henry right out of the chute Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When the clock started ticking, so did Maria Stein Marion Local, putting together a big early burst that keyed a 59-50 win against St. Henry in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on March 3.Maria Stein Marion Local drew first blood by forging a 25-10 margin over St. Henry after the first quarter.The Redskins drew within 31-24 at halftime.Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry locked in a 41-41 stalemate.The Flyers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-9 advantage in the frame.Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on March 1, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. For a full recap, click here.In recent action on Feb. 24, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Ada . Click here for a recap. St. Henry took on Lima Temple Christian on Feb. 24 at St. Henry. For more, click here.We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.Don't miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Maria Stein Marion Local High School St. Henry Ohio Basketball Sports School Systems Technical Terminology Trending Richland County property transfers: Nearly 200 deeds transferred in February One man dead, 2 others wounded in Thursday shooting at M&S Drive-Thru in Mansfield Proposed B&O Bike Trail connector could include $800,000 tunnel under Trimble Road Three new names among Fugitives of the Week list Open Source: Richland County Dog Shelter in 'dire' need of people willing to provide new homes Shelby family thankful, volunteers needed to complete work Demolition of former Ocie Hill Neighborhood Center underway in Mansfield Janelle Lorraine Straw Van Johnson St. Mary Church family celebrates WWII veteran, New Washington native Linus Bishop's 100th birthday Event Announcements Mar 4 Storybook Trail Sat, Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4 Something Rotten! Sat, Mar 4, 2023 $15-$39 Mar 5 The Challenges of Identifying as LGBTQ in American Society and Mansfield Sun, Mar 5, 2023 Free Mar 5 Storybook Trail Sun, Mar 5, 2023 See more / Submit an event