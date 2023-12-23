Delphos St. John’s overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 62-44 win over Convoy Crestview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Convoy Crestview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-9 advantage over Delphos St. John’s as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Jays kept a 29-18 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

Delphos St. John’s charged to a 48-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Convoy Crestview and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Feb. 28, 2023 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Convoy Crestview faced off against Haviland Wayne Trace and Delphos St. John’s took on New Knoxville on Dec. 15 at New Knoxville High School.

