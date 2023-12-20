St. Henry eventually beat Fort Loramie 62-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 13-11 lead over Fort Loramie.

St. Henry fought to a 30-26 halftime margin at Fort Loramie’s expense.

St. Henry moved to a 48-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

St. Henry held on with a 14-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, St. Henry and Fort Loramie squared off on Dec. 21, 2021 at St. Henry.

In recent action on Dec. 9, St. Henry faced off against Lima Shawnee and Fort Loramie took on Fort Recovery on Dec. 12 at Fort Recovery High School.

