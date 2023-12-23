Ottawa-Glandorf dominated Toledo Bowsher 77-56 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Ottawa-Glandorf High on Dec. 22.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 25-13 advantage over Toledo Bowsher through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 42-29 advantage at halftime over the Blue Racers.

Ottawa-Glandorf pulled to a 66-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Racers enjoyed a 19-11 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Shelby and Toledo Bowsher took on Sandusky on Dec. 13 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

