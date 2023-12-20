Malvern controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-20 win against Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

Malvern moved in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets opened an enormous 43-10 gap over the Rockets at the half.

Malvern steamrolled to a 63-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 12-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against East Canton and Malvern took on Lore City Buckeye Trail on Dec. 12 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.