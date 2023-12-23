Archbold earned a convincing 57-23 win over Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Archbold opened with an 18-5 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense charged in front for a 35-12 lead over the Apaches at the half.

Archbold breathed fire to a 50-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 7-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Archbold and Sherwood Fairview played in a 49-34 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Archbold faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Sherwood Fairview took on Continental on Dec. 15 at Continental High School.

