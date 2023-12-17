Pataskala Licking Heights knocked off Johnstown 67-53 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 16.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Licking Heights a 19-5 lead over Johnstown.

The Hornets’ offense jumped in front for a 34-20 lead over the Johnnies at halftime.

Pataskala Licking Heights pulled to a 49-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Johnnies managed a 22-18 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.