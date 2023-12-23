Magnolia Sandy Valley rallied from behind to knock off Uhrichsville Claymont for a 54-37 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 22.

Uhrichsville Claymont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-11 advantage over Magnolia Sandy Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals kept a 27-17 half margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Magnolia Sandy Valley charged to a 42-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 15 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.