Pickerington Central notched a win against Grove City Central Crossing 67-49 on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 62-22 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Hilliard Darby and Pickerington Central took on Richmond Heights on Dec. 17 at Pickerington High School Central.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.