Malvern handled Strasburg 73-30 in an impressive showing on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Malvern opened with a 16-12 advantage over Strasburg through the first quarter.

The Hornets fought to a 40-16 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Malvern jumped to a 65-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-4 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Strasburg squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Malvern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Malvern faced off against New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Strasburg took on East Canton on Dec. 15 at East Canton High School.

