North Baltimore topped Morral Ridgedale 49-41 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

Morral Ridgedale showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-8 advantage over North Baltimore as the first quarter ended.

The two squads struggled a 17-17 standstill as the third quarter opened.

North Baltimore enjoyed a narrow margin over Morral Ridgedale with a 32-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, North Baltimore faced off against Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Dec. 15 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

