Cincinnati Purcell Marian pushed past St. Bernard Roger Bacon for a 72-56 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory at St. Bernard Roger Bacon High on Dec. 22.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off on Jan. 25, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Dec. 15 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.