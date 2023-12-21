Sycamore Mohawk dismissed Dola Hardin Northern by a 73-40 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Sycamore Mohawk a 19-10 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Warriors fought to a 39-18 intermission margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

Dola Hardin Northern rallied in the third quarter by making it 49-30.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 24-10 edge.

Last season, Sycamore Mohawk and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Feb. 23, 2022 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Canfield South Range and Dola Hardin Northern took on Cory-Rawson on Dec. 15 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.