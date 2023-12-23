Gnadenhutten Indian Valley finally found a way to top New Concord John Glenn 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 22.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley played in a 67-53 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and New Concord John Glenn took on Thornville Sheridan on Dec. 15 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

