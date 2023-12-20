Steubenville Catholic Central earned a convincing 67-43 win over Bridgeport on Dec. 19 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Steubenville Catholic Central jumped in front of Bridgeport 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 32-19 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved to a 49-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-8 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Weirton Madonna and Bridgeport took on Williamstown Wood Christian on Dec. 14 at Williamstown Wood County Christian School.

