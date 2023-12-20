Xenia Legacy Christian grabbed a 51-36 victory at the expense of Springfield Emmanuel Christian in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 12-10 lead over Springfield Emmanuel Christian.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 22-14 lead over the Lions at the half.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted to a 30-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-16 edge.

Last season, Springfield Emmanuel Christian and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Springfield Emmanuel Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Springfield Emmanuel Christian faced off against St Paris Graham and Xenia Legacy Christian took on Dayton Miami Valley on Dec. 14 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.