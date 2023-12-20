West Chester Lakota West collected a solid win over Cincinnati Oak Hills in a 66-50 verdict in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 19.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 12-9 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills.

The Firebirds’ offense jumped in front for a 25-13 lead over the Highlanders at halftime.

West Chester Lakota West pulled to a 45-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Firebirds held on with a 21-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills played in a 55-38 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 12 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

