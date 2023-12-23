Antwerp finally found a way to top Kalida 46-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Kalida High on Dec. 22.

Kalida started on steady ground by forging a 15-13 lead over Antwerp at the end of the first quarter.

The Archers’ offense darted in front for a 24-20 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

Kalida clawed to within 31-30 through the third quarter.

The Archers and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Kalida faced off against Van Wert and Antwerp took on Continental on Dec. 16 at Continental High School.

