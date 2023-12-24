Versailles grabbed a 48-38 victory at the expense of Fort Loramie in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

Versailles opened with a 9-5 advantage over Fort Loramie through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 21-14 advantage at half over the Redskins.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Versailles faced off against New Bremen and Fort Loramie took on New Bremen on Dec. 16 at Fort Loramie High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.