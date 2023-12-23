Arcanum Franklin Monroe pushed past New Lebanon Dixie for a 48-33 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The first quarter gave Arcanum Franklin Monroe a 15-7 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.

The Jets fought to a 27-19 half margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.

Arcanum Franklin Monroe and New Lebanon Dixie each scored in the third quarter.

The Jets held on with a 17-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lebanon Dixie and Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off on Dec. 16, 2022 at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, New Lebanon Dixie faced off against Ansonia and Arcanum Franklin Monroe took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 15 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

