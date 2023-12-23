Sugarcreek Garaway handled West Lafayette Ridgewood 52-29 in an impressive showing at Sugarcreek Garaway High on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Howard East Knox on Dec. 12 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

