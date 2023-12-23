Cadiz Harrison Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-43 win against Wintersville Indian Creek on Dec. 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and Wintersville Indian Creek faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Cambridge and Cadiz Harrison Central took on Wheeling Linsly on Dec. 16 at Cadiz Harrison Central High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.