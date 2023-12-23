Gibsonburg knocked off Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 55-41 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Gibsonburg faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Old Fort on Dec. 16 at Old Fort High School.

