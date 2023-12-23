Lewis Center Olentangy Orange left no doubt on Friday, controlling Dublin Coffman from start to finish for a 69-40 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Coffman played in a 46-32 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Columbus Whetstone and Dublin Coffman took on Reynoldsburg on Dec. 15 at Dublin Coffman High School.

