OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 28, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ashtabula Edgewood overwhelms Ashtabula St. John

It was a tough night for Ashtabula St. John which was overmatched by Ashtabula Edgewood in this 80-32 verdict.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula St. John squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley.

Austintown-Fitch dominates Garrettsville Garfield in convincing showing

Austintown-Fitch dismissed Garrettsville Garfield by a 61-16 count on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Newton Falls and Austintown-Fitch took on Akron Hoban on Dec. 16 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Beachwood Mizrachi tacks win on Fairport Harbor Fairport

Beachwood Mizrachi scored early and often to roll over Fairport Harbor Fairport 66-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Beachwood Mizrachi faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Vienna Mathews on Dec. 14 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Bellaire slips past Wintersville Indian Creek

Bellaire finally found a way to top Wintersville Indian Creek 59-52 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wintersville Indian Creek, as it began with a 15-14 edge over Bellaire through the end of the first quarter.

The Big Reds’ offense jumped in front for a 27-25 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Bellaire darted to a 42-38 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Reds held on with a 17-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Belmont Union Local and Bellaire took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Dec. 21 at Bellaire High School.

Bellville Clear Fork overcomes Fredericktown

Bellville Clear Fork notched a win against Fredericktown 46-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Fredericktown faced off against Mt Gilead and Bellville Clear Fork took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 22 at Marengo Highland High School.

Beverly Fort Frye bests Mason Wahama

Beverly Fort Frye raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-13 win over Mason Wahama during this West Virginia girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Mason Wahama faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Beverly Fort Frye took on Stewart Federal Hocking on Dec. 23 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Bluffton earns narrow win over Kenton

Bluffton topped Kenton 47-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bluffton High on Dec. 28.

Last season, Bluffton and Kenton squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Bluffton faced off against Defiance and Kenton took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 19 at Kenton High School.

Brecksville-Broadview Heights overwhelms Canton Central Catholic

Brecksville-Broadview Heights scored early and often to roll over Canton Central Catholic 55-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.

Brookville outlasts West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Brookville knocked off West Alexandria Twin Valley South 46-29 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Brookville faced off against Germantown Valley View and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Dec. 21 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Bryan secures a win over Sherwood Fairview

Bryan collected a solid win over Sherwood Fairview in a 66-52 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Bryan a 15-10 lead over Sherwood Fairview.

The Golden Bears opened a tight 29-20 gap over the Apaches at halftime.

Bryan moved to a 46-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears held on with a 20-16 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bryan and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Bryan faced off against Lima Bath.

Cadiz Harrison Central outlasts Cambridge

Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a 47-31 victory at the expense of Cambridge in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Bellaire and Cambridge took on East Liverpool Beaver on Dec. 21 at Cambridge High School.

Cardington-Lincoln escapes Caledonia River Valley in thin win

Cardington-Lincoln finally found a way to top Caledonia River Valley 40-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Cardington-Lincoln squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Howard East Knox and Caledonia River Valley took on Galion on Dec. 22 at Galion High School.

Casstown Miami East overcomes Anna

Casstown Miami East handed Anna a tough 37-27 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Anna High on Dec. 28.

The last time Anna and Casstown Miami East played in a 23-22 game on Dec. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Anna faced off against Russia and Casstown Miami East took on Versailles on Dec. 21 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Johnstown Northridge comes up short in matchup with Centerburg

Centerburg collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 56-39 verdict during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Centerburg faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Johnstown Northridge took on Danville on Dec. 23 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Centerville rides to cruise-control win over Elyria Catholic

It was a tough night for Elyria Catholic which was overmatched by Centerville in this 69-30 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Centerville faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Cincinnati Aiken claims tight victory against Williamstown

Cincinnati Aiken posted a narrow 50-41 win over Williamstown in Kentucky girls basketball on Dec. 28.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame crushes Lexington Dunbar

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame earned a convincing 64-32 win over Lexington Dunbar in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Mt Notre Dame faced off against Beavercreek.

Cincinnati Oak Hills delivers statement win over Holland Springfield

It was a tough night for Holland Springfield which was overmatched by Cincinnati Oak Hills in this 52-21 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Cincinnati Seton and Holland Springfield took on Bowling Green on Dec. 15 at Bowling Green High School.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian bests Miami Gardens Norland

Cincinnati Purcell Marian’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Miami Gardens Norland 78-41 in Florida girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Beavercreek.

Cincinnati West Clermont denies Cincinnati Mt. Healthy’s challenge

Cincinnati West Clermont notched a win against Cincinnati Mt. Healthy 47-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Cincinnati Mt Healthy took on Hamilton Ross on Dec. 23 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Circleville sprints past New Lexington

Circleville eventually beat New Lexington 39-28 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Circleville a 10-3 lead over New Lexington.

The Tigers opened a mammoth 24-9 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Circleville jumped to a 33-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers’ 12-6 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Circleville faced off against The Plains Athens and New Lexington took on Zanesville on Dec. 21 at Zanesville High School.

Cleveland Heights collects victory over Dayton Marshall

Cleveland Heights notched a win against Dayton Marshall 65-47 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Cleveland Heights faced off against Cleveland Heights Beaumont.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East darts by Columbus Bishop Hartley

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-19 win over Columbus Bishop Hartley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Centerville and Cleveland Heights Lutheran East took on Akron St Vincent – St Mary on Dec. 23 at Akron St Vincent – St Mary High School.

Columbiana Crestview edges past Warren Champion in tough test

Columbiana Crestview posted a narrow 45-37 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The last time Columbiana Crestview and Warren Champion played in a 50-29 game on Jan. 19, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Warren Champion faced off against Warren Harding and Columbiana Crestview took on Salem on Dec. 21 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready slips past Circleville

Columbus Bishop Ready topped Circleville 42-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Circleville faced off against The Plains Athens and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Dec. 15 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey comes up short in matchup with Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus Walnut Ridge collected a solid win over Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey in a 32-17 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 18, Cincinnati DePaul Cristo Rey squared off with Hamilton New Miami in a basketball game.

Clinton comes up short in matchup with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne

Columbus Worthington Kilbourne notched a win against Clinton 41-30 at Clinton High on Dec. 28 in South Carolina girls high school basketball action.

Dayton Northridge sets early tone to dominate Eaton

Dayton Northridge scored early and often in a 58-22 win over Eaton at Eaton High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Eaton faced off against Dayton Carroll.

Defiance Tinora pushes over Pemberville Eastwood

Defiance Tinora handed Pemberville Eastwood a tough 44-28 loss on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Defiance Tinora faced off against Liberty Center and Pemberville Eastwood took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Dec. 22 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Dover claims tight victory against New Concord Glenn

Dover posted a narrow 44-43 win over New Concord Glenn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, New Concord Glenn and Dover squared off on Feb. 23, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Dover faced off against Steubenville and New Concord Glenn took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 22 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Dublin Coffman secures a win over Gahanna Lincoln

Dublin Coffman notched a win against Gahanna Lincoln 53-43 at Dublin Coffman High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Gahanna Lincoln faced off on Jan. 4, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Dublin Coffman faced off against Whitehouse Wayne and Gahanna Lincoln took on New Albany on Dec. 22 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Elida claims victory against Lima

Elida handed Lima a tough 50-37 loss in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Elida a 16-3 lead over Lima.

The Bulldogs opened a mammoth 26-9 gap over the Spartans at the half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Spartans closed the lead with a 16-12 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Elida faced off against Kenton and Lima took on Findlay on Dec. 23 at Findlay High School.

Findlay overwhelms Lima Shawnee

Findlay’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Shawnee 50-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Findlay and Lima Shawnee squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Findlay faced off against Lima and Lima Shawnee took on Lima Bath on Dec. 14 at Lima Bath High School.

Fostoria slips past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon

Fostoria posted a narrow 48-44 win over Bascom Hopewell-Loudon during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

The last time Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Fostoria played in a 46-37 game on Dec. 28, 2021.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Old Fort and Fostoria took on Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 20 at Fostoria High School.

Franklin Furnace Green prevails over Latham Western

Franklin Furnace Green left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Latham Western from start to finish for a 50-11 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

The last time Latham Western and Franklin Furnace Green played in a 48-38 game on Feb. 8, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Latham Western faced off against Portsmouth Clay and Franklin Furnace Green took on South Webster on Dec. 20 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Greenville overcomes Tipp City Bethel

Greenville notched a win against Tipp City Bethel 38-19 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Arcanum and Greenville took on Riverside Stebbins on Dec. 20 at Greenville High School.

Harrison slips past Cleves Taylor

Harrison posted a narrow 67-63 win over Cleves Taylor for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Cleves Taylor faced off against Hamilton Ross and Harrison took on Milford on Dec. 23 at Milford High School.

Hazard Perry County Central survives for narrow win over Goshen

Hazard Perry County Central topped Goshen 42-39 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 21, Goshen squared off with Blanchester in a basketball game.

Kalida tops Archbold

Kalida grabbed a 47-33 victory at the expense of Archbold in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Kalida darted in front of Archbold 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks trimmed the margin to make it 22-18 at the intermission.

Kalida jumped to a 33-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Last season, Kalida and Archbold faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Archbold faced off against Napoleon and Kalida took on Convoy Crestview on Dec. 23 at Kalida High School.

Kansas Lakota tops Bloomdale Elmwood

Kansas Lakota handed Bloomdale Elmwood a tough 51-39 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Kansas Lakota faced off against Arcadia and Bloomdale Elmwood took on Pemberville Eastwood on Dec. 22 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

Kettering Alter routs De Graff Riverside

Kettering Alter controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-26 win against De Graff Riverside in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 19, De Graff Riverside faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Mercy McAuley on Dec. 23 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury claims tight victory against Genoa

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury topped Genoa 42-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury moved in front of Genoa 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers’ offense moved in front for a 24-15 lead over the Comets at halftime.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury darted to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets outpointed the Lakers 15-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Genoa squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Genoa faced off against Toledo Start and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 21 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian dominates Columbus Briggs in convincing showing

Lancaster Fairfield Christian scored early and often to roll over Columbus Briggs 69-16 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 14, Columbus Briggs faced off against Granville Christian.

Leesburg Fairfield Local pushes over Sabina East Clinton

Leesburg Fairfield Local eventually beat Sabina East Clinton 48-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Batavia and Leesburg Fairfield Local took on Fayetteville-Perry on Dec. 18 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Liberty Center crushes New London

Liberty Center controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-30 win against New London in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Liberty Center jumped in front of New London 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 23-18 at the intermission.

Liberty Center stormed to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Dec. 16, Liberty Center squared off with Defiance Tinora in a basketball game.

Loudonville takes down Galion Northmor

Loudonville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-34 win over Galion Northmor at Galion Northmor High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Galion Northmor faced off against Danville and Loudonville took on Alliance on Dec. 23 at Alliance High School.

Louisville records thin win against Akron Hoban

Louisville finally found a way to top Akron Hoban 45-43 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Louisville High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Louisville faced off against Canton McKinley and Akron Hoban took on Austintown-Fitch on Dec. 16 at Austintown-Fitch High School.

Lynchburg – Clay tacks win on Bainbridge Paint Valley

Lynchburg – Clay dismissed Bainbridge Paint Valley by a 72-30 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Hillsboro and Lynchburg – Clay took on Seaman North Adams on Dec. 18 at Seaman North Adams High School.

Lyndhurst Brush outlasts Perrysburg

Lyndhurst Brush grabbed a 52-38 victory at the expense of Perrysburg in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Perrysburg faced off against Ann Arbor Pioneer and Lyndhurst Brush took on Gates Mills Gilmour on Dec. 20 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local earns stressful win over Fort Recovery

Maria Stein Marion Local topped Fort Recovery 39-36 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Fort Recovery faced off against St. Marys and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Toledo Notre Dame on Dec. 23 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

Marietta’s speedy start jolts Belpre

Marietta left no doubt in recording a 64-26 win over Belpre on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Marietta and Belpre played in a 53-13 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 22, Marietta squared off with Fairfield in a basketball game.

Marion Pleasant dominates Mt. Gilead

Marion Pleasant rolled past Mt. Gilead for a comfortable 58-32 victory on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Marion Pleasant and Mt Gilead played in a 56-33 game on Feb. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marion Harding and Mt Gilead took on Fredericktown on Dec. 20 at Fredericktown High School.

Martins Ferry defeats East Liverpool Beaver

Martins Ferry dominated East Liverpool Beaver 58-24 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Martins Ferry opened with a 22-2 advantage over East Liverpool Beaver through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ offense jumped in front for a 43-11 lead over the Beavers at the half.

Martins Ferry pulled to a 56-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers rallied with a 7-2 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.

In recent action on Dec. 21, East Liverpool Beaver faced off against Cambridge and Martins Ferry took on Shadyside on Dec. 23 at Martins Ferry High School.

Massillon Jackson tops Peninsula Woodridge

Massillon Jackson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-18 win over Peninsula Woodridge for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Peninsula Woodridge faced off against Mogadore Field and Massillon Jackson took on Canton GlenOak on Dec. 22 at Massillon Jackson High School.

Matamoras Frontier pockets slim win over St. Marys

Matamoras Frontier posted a narrow 56-49 win over St. Marys for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Matamoras Frontier High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Beverly Fort Frye.

McDonald South Fayette escapes close call with Powell Olentangy Liberty

McDonald South Fayette posted a narrow 40-39 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 22, Powell Olentangy Liberty squared off with Upper Arlington in a basketball game.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley pushes over Continental

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley pushed past Continental for a 52-39 win in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 19, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Spencerville and Continental took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 21 at Continental High School.

Metamora Evergreen overcomes Oregon Clay

Metamora Evergreen eventually beat Oregon Clay 57-39 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Metamora Evergreen an 18-10 lead over Oregon Clay.

The Vikings’ shooting darted in front for a 26-18 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Metamora Evergreen breathed fire to a 43-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Oregon Clay faced off against Norwalk and Metamora Evergreen took on Delta on Dec. 21 at Delta High School.

Miami tops West Chester Lakota West

Miami collected a solid win over West Chester Lakota West in a 64-47 verdict on Dec. 28 in Florida girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 20, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore.

Middlefield Cardinal barely beats North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Middlefield Cardinal topped North Jackson Jackson-Milton 48-45 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Windham and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on Atwater Waterloo on Dec. 18 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

Millbury Lake edges past Bowling Green in tough test

Millbury Lake topped Bowling Green 36-30 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Millbury Lake opened with a 13-6 advantage over Bowling Green through the first quarter.

The Bobcats bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 20-14.

Bowling Green fought back in the third quarter to make it 24-23.

The Flyers held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Millbury Lake and Bowling Green squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Bowling Green faced off against Tontogany Otsego and Millbury Lake took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 23 at Millbury Lake High School.

Miller City escapes Toledo Christian in thin win

Miller City topped Toledo Christian 46-44 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Miller City faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Toledo Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Miller City faced off against Van Wert Lincolnview and Toledo Christian took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 16 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Mineral Ridge bests Leetonia

Mineral Ridge dismissed Leetonia by a 53-6 count on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana Heartland and Mineral Ridge took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Dec. 21 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Minford exhales after close call with Jackson

Minford topped Jackson 38-35 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Jackson, as it began with a 7-4 edge over Minford through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons’ offense darted in front for a 20-18 lead over the Ironmen at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Minford and Jackson locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Falcons held on with a 10-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jackson and Minford played in a 42-32 game on Dec. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Minford faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Jackson took on Chillicothe on Dec. 23 at Jackson High School.

Montpelier outlasts Stryker

Montpelier eventually beat Stryker 50-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Montpelier a 9-8 lead over Stryker.

The Locomotives fought to a 23-16 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Montpelier darted to a 38-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Locomotives held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Stryker and Montpelier played in a 49-43 game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Montpelier faced off against Pettisville and Stryker took on Hicksville on Dec. 18 at Stryker High School.

Mt. Orab Western Brown earns narrow win over Fayetteville-Perry

Mt. Orab Western Brown finally found a way to top Fayetteville-Perry 61-52 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Harrison and Fayetteville-Perry took on Peebles on Dec. 21 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Murfreesboro Oakland collects victory over Ashville Teays Valley

Murfreesboro Oakland pushed past Ashville Teays Valley for a 37-23 win in a Tennessee girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 23, Ashville Teays Valley squared off with Grove City in a basketball game.

Newark darts by Cincinnati Woodward

Newark scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati Woodward 69-44 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Newark High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Newark faced off against Reynoldsburg and Cincinnati Woodward took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Dec. 20 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

Newton Falls overcomes Cortland Lakeview in seat-squirming affair

Newton Falls topped Cortland Lakeview 44-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cortland Lakeview High on Dec. 28.

Last season, Newton Falls and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Jan. 19, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Poland Seminary and Newton Falls took on Garrettsville Garfield on Dec. 21 at Newton Falls High School.

Niles exhales after close call with Cortland Maplewood

Niles topped Cortland Maplewood 50-48 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Niles took on Vienna Mathews on Dec. 21 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Olmsted Falls prevails over Beloit West Branch

Olmsted Falls controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Beloit West Branch at Beloit West Branch High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Olmsted Falls opened with a 16-6 advantage over Beloit West Branch through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ shooting thundered in front for a 28-12 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Olmsted Falls and Beloit West Branch each scored in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Beloit West Branch faced off against East Liverpool.

Ottawa-Glandorf earns narrow win over Convoy Crestview

Ottawa-Glandorf finally found a way to top Convoy Crestview 47-45 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 10-8 lead over Convoy Crestview.

The Knights moved ahead by earning a 22-21 advantage over the Titans at the end of the second quarter.

Convoy Crestview enjoyed a 34-32 lead over Ottawa-Glandorf to start the final quarter.

The Titans pulled off a stirring 15-11 final quarter to trip the Knights.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Convoy Crestview faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Convoy Crestview faced off against Kalida and Ottawa-Glandorf took on Napoleon on Dec. 21 at Napoleon High School.

Parkersburg sets early tone to dominate Baltimore Liberty Union

Parkersburg left no doubt in recording a 65-27 win over Baltimore Liberty Union in West Virginia girls basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Parkersburg faced off against Proctorville Fairland and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 23 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Peebles overwhelms West Union

Peebles’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from West Union 60-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Last season, Peebles and West Union squared off on Jan. 13, 2022 at West Union.

In recent action on Dec. 21, West Union faced off against Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Peebles took on Fayetteville-Perry on Dec. 21 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

Pettisville overpowers Fayette in thorough fashion

Pettisville handled Fayette 47-22 in an impressive showing at Fayette High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Fayette faced off against Morenci and Pettisville took on Montpelier on Dec. 22 at Montpelier High School.

Pickerington Central earns solid win over Chapel Hill

Pickerington Central pushed past Chapel Hill for a 40-27 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 15, Pickerington Central squared off with Gahanna Lincoln in a basketball game.

Piedmont Woodmont thwarts Cincinnati Summit Country Day’s quest

Piedmont Woodmont collected a solid win over Cincinnati Summit Country Day in a 48-36 verdict in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Pomeroy Meigs thwarts Glouster Trimble’s quest

Pomeroy Meigs knocked off Glouster Trimble 72-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Glouster Trimble High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Glouster Trimble faced off against Nelsonville-York and Pomeroy Meigs took on Mason Wahama on Dec. 21 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

Port Clinton edges past Oak Harbor in tough test

Port Clinton posted a narrow 49-41 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

Last season, Port Clinton and Oak Harbor faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Port Clinton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Oak Harbor faced off against Toledo Waite.

Portsmouth Clay carves slim margin over Corning Miller

Portsmouth Clay posted a narrow 30-25 win over Corning Miller in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Portsmouth Clay faced off against Latham Western and Corning Miller took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Dec. 16 at Corning Miller High School.

Reynoldsburg crushes Gates Mills Gilmour

Reynoldsburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gates Mills Gilmour 41-4 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Lyndhurst Brush and Reynoldsburg took on Newark on Dec. 22 at Reynoldsburg High School.

Richmond Edison sprints past Wellsville

Richmond Edison thwarts Wellsville’s quest

Richmond Edison grabbed a 61-51 victory at the expense of Wellsville in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

Last season, Wellsville and Richmond Edison squared off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Wellsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Richmond Edison faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Wellsville took on Toronto on Dec. 21 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Ripley RULH squeezes past Bethel-Tate

Ripley RULH topped Bethel-Tate 34-28 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Bethel-Tate faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and Ripley RULH took on Winchester Eastern on Dec. 21 at Winchester Eastern High School.

Rock Hill overcomes Hamilton Ross

Rock Hill sprints past Hamilton Ross

Rock Hill collected a solid win over Hamilton Ross in a 49-39 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Hamilton Ross faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy.

Sarahsville Shenandoah rides to cruise-control win over Shadyside

Sarahsville Shenandoah rolled past Shadyside for a comfortable 69-32 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

The last time Sarahsville Shenandoah and Shadyside played in a 70-41 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Shadyside faced off against Martins Ferry and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Beverly Fort Frye on Dec. 14 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

South Charleston Southeastern prevails over Springfield Shawnee

South Charleston Southeastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-27 win over Springfield Shawnee for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Springfield Shawnee High on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and South Charleston Southeastern took on West Jefferson on Dec. 20 at West Jefferson High School.

South Webster earns solid win over Ironton Rock Hill

South Webster pushed past Ironton Rock Hill for a 55-37 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ironton Rock Hill High on Dec. 28.

Last season, South Webster and Ironton Rock Hill faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Ashland Fairview and South Webster took on Oak Hill on Dec. 22 at South Webster High School.

Springfield dominates Springfield Kenton Ridge

Springfield dismissed Springfield Kenton Ridge by a 61-27 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against New Carlisle Tecumseh and Springfield took on Clayton Northmont on Dec. 20 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Springfield Catholic Central earns narrow win over Springfield Northwestern

Springfield Catholic Central topped Springfield Northwestern 43-36 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 20, Springfield Catholic Central squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a basketball game.

Springfield Greenon overcomes New Carlisle Tecumseh

Springfield Greenon collected a solid win over New Carlisle Tecumseh in a 62-44 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 20, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge.

Stewart Federal Hocking sprints past McArthur Vinton County

Stewart Federal Hocking knocked off McArthur Vinton County 49-32 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Stewart Federal Hocking faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and McArthur Vinton County took on Wellston on Dec. 21 at Wellston High School.

Sunbury Big Walnut dominates Waynesburg Central

It was a tough night for Waynesburg Central which was overmatched by Sunbury Big Walnut in this 57-15 verdict.

In recent action on Dec. 19, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South.

Sycamore Mohawk escapes Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in thin win

Sycamore Mohawk topped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39-32 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Sycamore Mohawk squared off on Jan. 4, 2022 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Recently on Dec. 21, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Cory-Rawson in a basketball game.

The Plains Athens earns solid win over Bloom-Carroll

The Plains Athens handed Bloom-Carroll a tough 61-50 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 23, The Plains Athens faced off against Circleville and Bloom-Carroll took on Burton Berkshire on Dec. 23 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Thornville Sheridan rides to cruise-control win over Lancaster Fairfield Union

It was a tough night for Lancaster Fairfield Union which was overmatched by Thornville Sheridan in this 54-34 verdict.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Lancaster Fairfield Union squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Jackson and Thornville Sheridan took on Duncan Falls Philo on Dec. 20 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Van Buren secures a win over New Knoxville

Van Buren notched a win against New Knoxville 45-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The first quarter gave Van Buren a 12-6 lead over New Knoxville.

The Black Knights registered a 20-7 advantage at intermission over the Rangers.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as New Knoxville inched back to a 28-20 deficit.

The Black Knights held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 23, New Knoxville faced off against Jackson Center and Van Buren took on Bellevue on Dec. 18 at Bellevue High School.

Vanceburg Lewis County holds off Ironton

Vanceburg Lewis County posted a narrow 55-51 win over Ironton on Dec. 28 in Kentucky girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 21, Ironton squared off with Hamlin Lincoln County in a basketball game.

Vandalia Butler barely beats Sidney

Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 40-38 win over Sidney on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sidney and Vandalia Butler faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Sidney faced off against Piqua and Vandalia Butler took on Piqua on Dec. 19 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Versailles earns stressful win over Botkins

Versailles topped Botkins 45-37 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Versailles opened with a 12-7 advantage over Botkins through the first quarter.

The Trojans didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 19-17 at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Versailles and Botkins locked in a 29-29 stalemate.

The Tigers held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Botkins and Versailles squared off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Botkins faced off against Houston Hou and Versailles took on Fort Loramie on Dec. 23 at Versailles High School.

Wapakoneta dominates Sylvania Southview in convincing showing

Wapakoneta rolled past Sylvania Southview for a comfortable 61-35 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Wapakoneta faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Wapakoneta faced off against Harrod Allen East and Sylvania Southview took on Wauseon on Dec. 21 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Warren Howland overwhelms Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown

Warren Howland earned a convincing 67-41 win over Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown at Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Warren Howland took on Cleveland St Joseph on Dec. 22 at Cleveland St Joseph Academy.

Waterford thwarts Lancaster Fisher’s quest

Waterford eventually beat Lancaster Fisher 49-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 28.

Last season, Waterford and Lancaster Fisher squared off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Waterford High School.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Lancaster Fisher faced off against Groveport Madison Christian and Waterford took on Vincent Warren on Dec. 23 at Vincent Warren High School.

Wauseon claims victory against Holgate

Wauseon grabbed a 43-31 victory at the expense of Holgate on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Wauseon and Holgate faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Holgate High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Wauseon faced off against Sylvania Southview and Holgate took on Paulding on Dec. 19 at Paulding High School.

West Milton Milton-Union claims victory against Pleasant Hill Newton

West Milton Milton-Union notched a win against Pleasant Hill Newton 39-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Pleasant Hill Newton played in a 46-37 game on Feb. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 21, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Covington and Pleasant Hill Newton took on New Madison Tri-Village on Dec. 21 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Westerville Central delivers statement win over Johnstown

Westerville Central unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Johnstown 58-30 Thursday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Last season, Westerville Central and Johnstown squared off on Dec. 30, 2021 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Westerville Central faced off against Grove City.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep comes up short in matchup with Westerville South

Westerville South notched a win against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54-43 on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Columbus Wellington and Westerville South took on Delaware on Dec. 22 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Wheeling Central Catholic overpowers Kettering Fairmont in thorough fashion

Wheeling Central Catholic scored early and often to roll over Kettering Fairmont 94-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 20, Kettering Fairmont squared off with Beavercreek in a basketball game.

Winchester Eastern exhales after close call with Georgetown

Winchester Eastern topped Georgetown 50-42 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Winchester Eastern faced off against Ripley RULH.

Woodburn Woodlan slips past Haviland Wayne Trace

Woodburn Woodlan finally found a way to top Haviland Wayne Trace 51-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Last season, Woodburn Woodlan and Haviland Wayne Trace faced off on Dec. 27, 2022 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Recently on Dec. 23, Haviland Wayne Trace squared off with Ottoville in a basketball game.

Woodsfield Monroe Central comes from behind to stop Barnesville

Woodsfield Monroe Central overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 47-32 win over Barnesville on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Barnesville started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Woodsfield Monroe Central at the end of the first quarter.

The Seminoles kept a 17-16 intermission margin at the Shamrocks’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central moved to a 32-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with a 15-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Hannibal River and Barnesville took on Rayland Buckeye Local on Dec. 21 at Barnesville High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian tops New Lebanon Dixie

Xenia Legacy Christian knocked off New Lebanon Dixie 57-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Tough to find an edge early, Xenia Legacy Christian and New Lebanon Dixie fashioned a 12-12 stalemate through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 25-25 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

The third quarter gave Xenia Legacy Christian a 45-31 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.

The Knights and the Greyhounds each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lebanon Dixie and Xenia Legacy Christian squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Springfield Emmanuel Christian.

Youngstown Boardman routs Struthers

Youngstown Boardman’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Struthers 54-14 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Struthers faced off against Girard and Youngstown Boardman took on Tallmadge on Dec. 22 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney overcomes New Middletown Springfield Local in seat-squirming affair

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney posted a narrow 44-35 win over New Middletown Springfield Local in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

In recent action on Dec. 21, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Mineral Ridge and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Canton Central Catholic on Dec. 21 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Youngstown Ursuline takes down Canfield South Range

Youngstown Ursuline controlled the action to earn an impressive 53-28 win against Canfield South Range at Canfield South Range High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Canfield South Range played in a 44-38 game on Dec. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 23, Canfield South Range faced off against Rootstown and Youngstown Ursuline took on Beloit West Branch on Dec. 20 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

