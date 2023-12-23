Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Cincinnati Seton 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 22.

Last season, Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Seton faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Cincinnati Seton faced off against Covington Holy Cross and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Dec. 16 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

