Napoleon finally found a way to top Archbold 40-34 on Dec. 23 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Napoleon opened with a 14-12 advantage over Archbold through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ shooting moved in front for a 22-18 lead over the Blue Streaks at the half.

Archbold stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 29-28.

The Wildcats held on with a 11-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Napoleon and Archbold faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Napoleon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Archbold faced off against Defiance Ayersville and Napoleon took on Bryan on Dec. 18 at Napoleon High School.

